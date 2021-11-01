Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno Owners Can Now Get Genuine Spare Parts for the Cars

Created for Toyota fans who still own old-school sports cars from the manufacturer, the GR Heritage Parts Project is Toyota Gazoo Racing’s initiative to support these vehicles and still keep them on the road by providing spare parts for them. The Toyota-owned brand recently announced that two more cars will enter the project.
According to the carmaker, the GR Heritage Parts Project reproduces spare parts that have been discontinued and sells them as genuine parts, to support customers who want to keep driving old Toyota vehicles. The latest models added to the list are the Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno, known as the AE86 series.
Toyota marketed these cars from 1983 to 1987 in two-door notchback coupe and three-door hatchback coupe versions. They are both the sports models in the Corolla and Sprinter series. As explained by the manufacturer, only vehicles equipped with the 1.6-liter DOHC 16-valve (4A-GEU) engine were given the AE86 naming.
Even though you wouldn’t expect to hear or see much of them since their production stopped over three decades ago, these models have maintained their reputation after the AE86 was featured in a popular manga in the 90s.
Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) announced that it will reproduce rear brake calipers and steering knuckle arms, which are already on sale starting today. It will also make AE86 rear driveshafts, which are going to be available starting December the 1st. All the spare parts will be sold both in Japan and also overseas.
These car models are not the first ones to be included in TGR’s Heritage Parts Project. This project was launched in 2020 and the Japanese manufacturer has also made a variety of genuine parts for older Supra models (A70 and A80). The A70 was sold between 1986-1993, while the A80 was marketed between 1993 and 2002. TGR reproduces everything from clutch masters, release cylinders, to front and rear emblems.
