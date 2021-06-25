2022 Toyota GR 86 Coming to the Goodwood Festival of Speed Next Month

There’s still some time left before the new Toyota GR 86 becomes available for sale in the UK. Until then, those who want to get a closer look and watch it in action can do so next month, at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Developed by Toyota, in collaboration with Subaru (as a result of a new agreement that they signed in 2019), the GR 86 is set to become the third successful model in the “Power of Three” group of cars developed with Toyota Gazoo Racing, next to the GR Supra and GR Yaris.
After its online debut earlier this year, in April, the GR 86 will make its first public appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed that takes place between July 8 and 11, in West Sussex. There’s a strong link between this particular festival and Toyota racing cars. The GR Supra also made its world debut here, back in 2018, while the GT86 was introduced as one of the highly-anticipated cars at the 2012 edition.
Building on the global success of the GT86, the GR 86 keeps the main characteristics that made it a less intimidating sports coupe, while adding more power and better control. The 2 models are almost the same in terms of dimensions, but the GR 86 prides itself in being the lightest four-seat coupe in its class, with a 2,800 lbs (1,270 kg) provisional curb weight. This is partly due to the aluminum body panels and roof. 18” wheels fitted with 215/40R18 tires and a suspension with front MacPherson struts and rear double wishbones complete the racing-inspired, aerodynamic design.
Compared to the previous model, power is amped up by a 2.4-liter horizontally opposed, four-cylinder engine, while the GR 86 retains a front engine, RWD (rear-wheel drive) configuration. The driver also gets increased control and sharper steering, thanks to the torsional rigidity that’s been increased by 50%.
Attendees at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed will be able to see the GR 86 demonstrate these qualities on the famous hill course. Further details will be revealed as the we get closer to the event.
