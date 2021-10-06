Toyota Corolla Gets a Nürburgring Edition, but Most of You Cannot Buy It

Toyota's Corolla is also available in a Nürburgring Edition. While it may seem like Gazoo Racing developed something hot for the compact sedan segment, we must ask you to curb your enthusiasm. Instead, the Corolla Altis Nürburgring Edition was made to celebrate a factory-backed team's class win at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring.
What is more impressive is that they did it for the second year in a row. The team in question is Toyota Gazoo Racing Team Thailand, based in the country where this special edition of the Corolla will be available. Now, you might think that this edition is for collectors, right? Well, it is not, as its production is not limited in any way.
Customers will get a set of Corolla Altis Nürburgring 24 badges on the front fenders, and the ride height is lowered due to a set of stiffer springs. According to Toyota Thailand, there is also an accelerator control box fitted, which is supposed to improve accelerator pedal response.
Unfortunately, the Nürburgring edition of the Toyota Corolla does not bring a power bump, as the 1.8-liter gasoline engine still comes with 138 horsepower in non-hybrid form. That does not mean that the Corolla Altis Nürburgring Edition is not available in hybrid form, because it is. Regardless of powertrain choice, the special edition of the Toyota Corolla Altis comes with a CVT.
By now, you might be thinking that this special edition of the Corolla Sedan in Thailand might not prove to be popular. Well, you could be wrong, as this isn't even the first Nürburgring special edition of the Corolla offered in Thailand. The first one came in March 2015, when the Toyota Corolla ESport was unveiled at the Bangkok Motor Show.
Just like the current Nürburgring edition of the Corolla Sedan, its predecessor also came with styling accessories instead of power upgrades. Because the special edition has returned with the Nürburgring name, it means that there is demand for a version such as this one.
