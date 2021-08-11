Corbin Goodwin's Ultra-Rare 1993 Alpine A610 Hidden Gem Is Ready for Adventure

Looking from the front as if the original Acura NSX and BMW 8 Series had a child and gave it to Renault for DNA experimentation, the Alpine A610 is a rare bird. So much so that its consigner reckons you are probably more likely to encounter a glorious Ferrari F40.
Produced by Renault-owned French automaker Alpine during the first half of the smashing 1990s (1991 to 1995), the A610 had all the attributes of a sports car... or at least the ones that were common during the day. For example, the pop-up headlights. Or the rear-engine and RWD layout, complete with a cool PRV tubocharged 3.0-liter V6 mill.
It’s something that fits the over-used hidden gem designation, though. According to Collecting Cars, which has a very special 1993 example on consignment, there were just 818 cars built during its entire production run! And this unit is even rarer than the proverbial hen’s teeth – though not necessarily because of its ownership.
Yes, it’s currently in the possession of automotive influencer and Zero Labs Automotive mechanical engineer Corbin Goodwin, but more importantly, this is just one of a couple of A610s known to exist right now in the United States. According to the description, it was imported to America from Japan and wears an uncommon factory Scarlet Red Pearl paintjob. Inside, there’s contrasting grey leather upholstery.
“It’s basically the French equivalent of a 964. This is an opportunity to own something that is totally outside of what people expect and know,” comments Goodwin. The A610 draws power from the well-known PRV (nicknamed because the series was jointly created by Peugeot, Renault, and Volvo) mill. On this occasion, it made 247 horsepower on the factory floor, and it was mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.
The Alpine is mostly original, but there are a few tasty modifications that should enhance both safety and the overall ride. As for the asking price, the auction is still young as they say, so the current highest bid has only reached $2,500 with five more days to go on the clock. So, here's the chance to snatch a rare companion for the next road trip adventures...
