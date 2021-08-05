Dear Funky Lords, Do Have Mercy on This Poor 1965 Chevy Corvette Sting Ray Soul

With the enduring popularity of “America’s Sports Car” and no less than eight generations to choose from, it’s no wonder that people are constantly trying to make their particular Chevy Corvette stand out in a crowd. But the results are just as varying as is the choice.
We heard it time and again. Just about every Chevy Corvette is a “blank” invitation for owners to make it their own. But the term doesn’t make a difference between successful and failed projects. And, frankly, it’s very easy to miss the mark... by a huge margin.
Let's take this 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Coupe of the second generation. We have seen this model year go for either the vintage “survivor” atmosphere or get a tasteful restomod that would make anyone cry tears of happiness every time they take it out for a spin. Now for the polar opposite.
Where do we begin? Do we start with the fact that eBay seller christophepecso-0 doesn’t even know to make the difference between C2 Corvette Sting Ray writing and the C3 Stingray use of the moniker? Yes, it’s a tiny difference, but one that wouldn’t escape the eyes of a true aficionado. So, he’s not really into ‘Vettes as far as we can tell.
And he’s allegedly handling the sale for his “father who is elderly n semi retired.” Would it be that hard to lose a few precious seconds and write your words in full? At least we did understand that he’s from Reno, Nevada, while the car is held in a garage located in the Southern California, San Bernardino area.
It’s quite easy to imagine why it’s hidden most of the time. Just take a look at the gallery and after collecting our jaws off the floor let’s proceed to the rest of the shady details. We’re going to be taking all this with a mobile crane load of salt because the restored part doesn’t add up nicely with the interior that’s clearly in dire need of a bit of TLC.
As for the exterior, beauty is in the eye of the beholder... though in this case, the owner might be a bit like Mr. Magoo. Others aren’t nearly as nearsighted, though, so there are no bids for this custom ride with a 327ci (300 hp) engine and three-speed auto transmission. Oh, and did we mention the hilarious buy-it-now price of $40k?
