Dear Funky Lords, Do Have Mercy on This Poor 1965 Chevy Corvette Sting Ray Soul

We heard it time and again. Just about every Chevy Corvette is a “blank” invitation for owners to make it their own. But the term doesn’t make a difference between successful and failed projects. And, frankly, it’s very easy to miss the mark... by a huge margin.Let's take this 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Sting Ray Coupe of the second generation. We have seen this model year go for either the vintage “survivor” atmosphere or get a tasteful restomod that would make anyone cry tears of happiness every time they take it out for a spin . Now for the polar opposite.Where do we begin? Do we start with the fact that eBay seller christophepecso-0 doesn’t even know to make the difference between C2 Corvette Sting Ray writing and the C3 Stingray use of the moniker? Yes, it’s a tiny difference, but one that wouldn’t escape the eyes of a true aficionado. So, he’s not really into ‘Vettes as far as we can tell.And he’s allegedly handling the sale for hisWould it be that hard to lose a few precious seconds and write your words in full? At least we did understand that he’s from Reno, Nevada, while the car is held in a garage located in the Southern California, San Bernardino area.It’s quite easy to imagine why it’s hidden most of the time. Just take a look at the gallery and after collecting our jaws off the floor let’s proceed to the rest of the shady details. We’re going to be taking all this with a mobile crane load of salt because the restored part doesn’t add up nicely with the interior that’s clearly in dire need of a bit of TLC.As for the exterior, beauty is in the eye of the beholder... though in this case, the owner might be a bit like Mr. Magoo. Others aren’t nearly as nearsighted, though, so there are no bids for this custom ride with a 327ci (300 hp) engine and three-speed auto transmission. Oh, and did we mention the hilarious buy-it-now price of $40k?