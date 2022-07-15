Cool Off with Porsche Ice Cream Pops This National Ice Cream Day

Everyone loves ice cream, especially during the summer season. And everyone loves Porsche as a symbol of success and status. What if I told you your favorite carmaker loves ice cream as much as you do and wants to give you a special treat to cool you off in the scorching heat.
Porsche has announced a collaboration with Chicago-based Pretty Cool Ice Cream to offer something special to their fans on National Ice Cream Day on July 17 - five unforgettable ice cream pop flavors inspired by the brand’s custom paint colors.
The five ice cream flavors to be launched are Mint Green, Strawberry Red, Macadamia Metallic, Frozen Berry Metallic, and Lime Gold Metallic. They all have shells in their respective colors and very diverse ingredients to achieve the unique flavors, from roasted macadamia and cream cheese to black raspberries or lime pie. They sound delicious, don’t they?
“This has been a fun project and one we hope will evoke a smile, just like the customizable colors available on all of our cars. We genuinely thought there weren’t many things cooler than one of our special colors for your dream Porsche, but this ice cream might just have that beat,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing of Porsche Cars North America.
We can only imagine everyone involved in the making of these ice creams had the time of their lives.
Pretty Cool Ice Cream, the small creamery in Chicago, will offer the ice cream pops on National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, but the limited-edition ice cream pops will also be available at select Porsche events later this year.
While Porsche cars have stood the test of time by getting better with age, don’t expect the same from this new product they put their name onto. Though we wouldn’t be surprised to see some boxes of these limited-edition ice creams popping up on auction sites and collectors rushing to bid on them.
