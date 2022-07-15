Porsche 996 GT3-KS Concept Suddenly Thinks It's as Fresh as the New 992 Series

The classic age of the Porsche 911 had two major chapters. One was all about the original series that was in production from 1964 and up to 1989. And the other was focused on the entirety of the air-cooled era.
The latter ended in 1998 when Porsche introduced the 996 iteration – a model series that marked the retirement of the popular air-cooled engine by way of water cooling, plus the first big redesign of the iconic body profile. Some will forever hate the 996 iteration for both reasons. Meanwhile, others probably embraced it with open arms and still consider it the smartest 911 decision Porsche ever made during the 1990s.
Khyzyl Saleem, the virtual artist better known as the_kyza on social media, might be considered part of the latter bunch as he seems ready to give us a personal reinterpretation of the first water-cooled 911. Dubbed the 996 GT3-KS Concept, this reinvigoration of the original 996 GT3 has 992-series styling DNA mixed with the older GT3. And there is no need to guess the changes because the pixel master exposes everything out in the social media open.
So, he says he “redesigned the front bumper to mimic the original 996 styling cues but split them up into two separate layers. I then went on to design an OEM++ widebody to suit my tastes, with a bit of simplification when it came to the rear end. Plus 992 inspired rear lighting, but with them kept separate this time around.” There you go, that is what is going on in the mind of a CGI expert…
As for the powertrain details, there are none. Thus, unfortunately, there is no way of knowing if the virtual prototype kept the original 996 GT3-level of powertrains or if the internals have also been updated to a contemporary 992-based show of 503-horsepower force. All we know is those spectacular wheels are also his design…
Khyzyl Saleem, the virtual artist better known as the_kyza on social media, might be considered part of the latter bunch as he seems ready to give us a personal reinterpretation of the first water-cooled 911. Dubbed the 996 GT3-KS Concept, this reinvigoration of the original 996 GT3 has 992-series styling DNA mixed with the older GT3. And there is no need to guess the changes because the pixel master exposes everything out in the social media open.
So, he says he “redesigned the front bumper to mimic the original 996 styling cues but split them up into two separate layers. I then went on to design an OEM++ widebody to suit my tastes, with a bit of simplification when it came to the rear end. Plus 992 inspired rear lighting, but with them kept separate this time around.” There you go, that is what is going on in the mind of a CGI expert…
As for the powertrain details, there are none. Thus, unfortunately, there is no way of knowing if the virtual prototype kept the original 996 GT3-level of powertrains or if the internals have also been updated to a contemporary 992-based show of 503-horsepower force. All we know is those spectacular wheels are also his design…