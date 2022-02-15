Continental's "Only Visible When Needed" Display Wins the Gold at the German Design Awards

Continental’s innovative technology is not one to get unnoticed. The German company is renowned globally for more than just its tires and has won several awards for its groundbreaking automotive products. The latest one to receive well-deserved recognition was the ShyTech display, which recently won the highest prize at one of the most prestigious international design competitions.
The German Design Awards represent an important annual event organized by the German Design Council, which is considered the highest authority to represent new developments in the German design industry. Its international jury consists of leading experts from all design disciplines.
And this year, Continental managed to bring home the “gold” in the Automotive Parts and Accessories category, with its ShyTech display. It is described by its developer as a solution that seamlessly integrates high-resolution displays into a two-dimensionally shaped surface in real wood or leather look.
ShyTech’s best-selling feature is its ability to make the content be displayed/visible only when needed and to “disappear” from the dashboard when it is not necessary. Continental explains that it conceived the technology this way so that it allows drivers to stay focused when behind the wheel and not get distracted by useless information constantly popping up.
The ShyTech display can take up the entire width of the instrumental panel but it still doesn’t distract the driver, because it only becomes visible when needed. In order to activate it, users can use several methods: they can simply approach their hand to the surface, tap the screen surface, or use voice control.
Seamlessly integrated into the surrounding semi-transparent surface, the ShyTech imitates the look of the dashboard and can be placed anywhere inside the vehicle. Depending on the car’s interior, the display surface can look like a wooden panel, leather-covered surface, etc.
Continental revealed its ShyTech display back in November but we still don’t know how much this thing is going to cost. As for the launch date, the German automotive company aims for 2023.
