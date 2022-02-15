Continental's "Only Visible When Needed" Display Wins the Gold at the German Design Awards

More on this:

1 Polestar Duo Modular System Can Be a Flying Rescue Vehicle or a Mobile, Off-Grid Home

2 One of the World's Largest Tire Manufacturers Unveils the Tiny House Concept of the Future

3 Continental's MultiViu Sports Display Promises to Be a Game-Changer for Motorbike Riders

4 Continental Awarded for Multiple Innovations, Including the Transparent Vehicle Feature

5 ShyTech Display Is Only Visible When You Need It, Mimics the Look of the Car's Dashboard