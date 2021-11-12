2 IIHS Finds That the 2022 BMW X5 Has Awful Headlights in the Base Trim

Continental Awarded for Multiple Innovations, Including the Transparent Vehicle Feature

Well-known for its commitment to making roads safer for vulnerable road users, through groundbreaking technologies, Continental was once again recognized as a leader in this domain, by the Consumer Technology Association (CES) 2022 Awards.



The first Continental product awarded at CES is called “Transparent Vehicle,” because it gives the driver a full view of the car’s surroundings, as though there were no visibility limitations. Four cameras capture images all around the vehicles, then combine them through a control unit, which gives the driver access to views from all angles. This is supposed to improve



The second safety-related technology is called Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X), and it uses



The other two technology innovations that were selected by CES are related to entertainment systems and are meant to help reduce distractions while driving. The Switchable Privacy Display allows, as the name suggests, multiple viewing options. For example, in the private mode, the entertainment content is visible only from the passengers’ angle, thanks to a strong backlight, so that the driver stays undisturbed.



Last but not least, the ShyTech display hides the buttons and lights, for a clean and simple look that’s not tiring for the driver. Based on the fact that drivers’ needs change depending on the situation, this innovative display helps filter information and show only what’s relevant at the time.



