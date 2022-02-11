Polestar Duo Modular System Can Be a Flying Rescue Vehicle or a Mobile, Off-Grid Home

With a futuristic, modular, and sustainable design, the Polestar Duo can be anything you need it to be: a flying rescue vehicle, a mobile, off-grid home, a pop-up structure for temporary accommodation, and more.
Polestar's Design Contest is an annual event aiming to help talented designers get their groundbreaking ideas out there. It’s about encouraging bright, creative minds to shape up a more sustainable, electric future. And Marcelo Aguiar’s Polestar Duo concept fits right in, which is why it made it to the final in the 2021 edition. This is not his first Polestar creation either, as he also has a flying RV concept in his portfolio, called the Air.V.
Envisioned as a modular system, the Polestar Duo is described by its designer as a mix of autonomous drone technology and mobile hybrid building. It can have a variety of applications, from serving as a rescue vehicle to being used as a pop-up structure, for temporary accommodation, an off-grid home for two, or to provide support in humanitarian crisis situations.
Marcelo Aguiar conceived the PoleStar Duo as a low carbon footprint structure made from lightweight, recycled materials. It looks like a sleek shipping container that can fly, using drone technology. The vehicle consists of two main components: the modular capsule called a pod, and a folding quadcopter, which is the drone part of the system.
Whenever it needs to take off, the Polestar Duo unfolds its wings by rotating them around their axes and starts flying, with VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) being its primary form of movement. Depending on the weather and wind conditions, the wings can swivel to the optimal position.
As for the pod, it gets attached to the drone’s base to be carried. The drone can also use its high-strength tethers to deploy the pod while maintaining a safe distance if it has to deal with hard-to-access areas.
Aguiar sees his Polestar Duo flying modular concept as a versatile solution for a more mobile society and we can only hope that we’ll someday get to be a part of it.
