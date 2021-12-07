Continental's MultiViu Sports Display Promises to Be a Game-Changer for Motorbike Riders

More on this:

1 Continental Awarded for Multiple Innovations, Including the Transparent Vehicle Feature

2 ShyTech Display Is Only Visible When You Need It, Mimics the Look of the Car's Dashboard

3 Cabin Sensing System Keeps an Eye on Your Car's Interior, Offers Real-Time Monitoring

4 This Collision Warning System Works in Real-Time, It's a Digital Guardian Angel in Traffic

5 GreenConcept Tire Claims to Be 40 Percent Lighter and Made of Rubber From Dandelions