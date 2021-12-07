Continental's MultiViu Sports Display Promises to Be a Game-Changer for Motorbike Riders

Boasting of being able to offer riders a brand-new two-wheeler experience, Continental’s recently launched MultiViu Sports display for motorcycles is about maximizing flexibility and efficiency.
German automotive brand Continental just introduced its new MultiViu Sports display, which works great with both motorcycles and motor scooters, claiming to offer riders a highly adaptable digital instrument panel. Already adopted by KTM, which is going to equip its KTM 1290 Super Adventure S with the 7” version of it, the MultiViu Sports display can be easily adjusted to fit the needs and preferences of various groups of riders.
According to Patric Zimmermann, product manager for Continental displays, riding a lowrider motorbike is a very different experience from riding a motocross bike, but one thing all riders have in common is the need to have the information displayed in a specific way. They all need a display that is as good as a smartphone but shows the content according to their particular preferences. It is why the MultiViu Sports was developed so that motorcycle and scooter manufacturers can tailor it to the individual needs of their customers.
The TFT display is available in several sizes and aspect ratios in portrait and landscape formats: 16:9 display ratio, 4;3, or portrait. It is scratch-resistant and glare-free, and the glass is coated to minimize fingerprints. Continental used an optical bonding technology for the display, which translates into sharp, clear graphics, making sure riders don’t have to deal with any annoying reflections or the fogging of the glass. As for the typical resolution for 5” and 7” sizes, it’s 800X480 pixels. Tech geeks might also be interested to know that the MultiViu Sports display has a brightness value of 1,000 cd/m² and contrast of 1,000:1.
Continental designed the platform so that suppliers can also integrate external services such as music streaming or weather information. Optional touchscreen functionality will also be available with the MultiViu Sports display.
Users can customize how the content will be displayed on the MultiViu Sports, with a dedicated app allowing riders to connect their smartphones with the bike via Bluetooth Low Energy.
Continental hasn't mentioned anything yet about the pricing of the MultiViu Sports display, but we'll keep you posted.
