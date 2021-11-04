ShyTech Display Is Only Visible When You Need It, Mimics the Look of the Car's Dashboard

The amount of information displayed on the screen of our car is sometimes too much to take in. We are being fed so much data that it is overwhelming and sometimes unnecessary. Continental proposes a smarter alternative with a display design that is only visible when it is needed.
Continental’s ShyTech display focuses on user-friendliness, clarity, and convenience, increasing safety while driving. While a large display with no content or not enough content is useless and doesn’t contribute to the harmonious cockpit design, one that delivers too much information that is not always relevant can be a distraction and pose a risk for the person behind the wheel. ShyTech is a screen that only appears when it is needed, as if by magic, as boasted by Continental.
With a gorgeous design that perfectly blends with the interior of your car, the ShyTech makes your dashboard appear as if made from one piece, with no navigation or communication information visible on it. However, the intelligent display is there and easy to activate by simply approaching your hand to the surface. You can also activate the ShyTech using voice control or by tapping the screen surface.
The result is a clean, visually appealing interior design reduced to the essentials, with the ShyTech being invisible to the human eye, when not in use. ShyTech is seamlessly integrated into the surrounding semi-transparent surface, imitating the look of the dashboard. Depending on the interior of the car, that look can be of wooden, carbon panels, or a leather-covered surface.
Continental’s ShyTech screens can be placed anywhere inside the car, enabling a calm and tidy interior design in which a wealth of new functions can be integrated at the same time, without overwhelming the occupants. It also reduces potential sources of distraction in the car, as explained by Ulrich Lüders, Head of Strategy and Portfolio in the Human Machine Interface business unit at Continental.
There’s no pricing info on Continental’s ShyTech display yet, but we know that the German automotive company hopes to launch it in 2023.
