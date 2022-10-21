Continental Lands New Orders Worth $1.9 Billion for Its User-Friendly Display Solutions

Continental continues to bask in the success of its user experience products, with the German automotive parts manufacturer announcing that it received new orders worth €2 billion ($1.94 billion) for its innovative display solutions.
As recently announced by the company, vehicle manufacturers from all over the world placed orders for the Continental pillar-to-pillar and OLED displays, thus bringing the total sales for these products to more than €7 billion ($6.8 billion).
According to Continental, customers are looking for experiences that are user-friendly and offer them positive entertainment, as explained by Philipp von Hirschheydt, Head of User Experience Business Area at Continental, and that is exactly what the manufacturer offers with its products. The company boasts of equipping more than one in three cars worldwide each year, supplying around 30 million user experience products.
The peer-to-peer display was unveiled in 2021 and blends seamlessly into the cockpit, across the entire width of the car. So instead of having individual screens, you get a continuous display surface that is intuitive and easy to operate. Each LED is controlled individually and can become brighter or darker, using a matrix backlight technology with local dimming.
Continental’s OLED display with self-illuminating capabilities is also a winner and, unlike LC (liquid crystal) displays, it doesn’t need backlighting. That translates into a lighter, slimmer, more compact unit.
With pillar-to-pillar displays being five times larger than conventional ones, they require larger manufacturing facilities to be made. That is why Continental is taking a new approach to production, “bundling its production capacities for display solutions in selected mega factories”, helping the company speed up the production process and generate higher sales.
Continental’s innovative products don’t go unnoticed, constantly gaining recognition and winning awards. For instance, back in February, the German manufacturer announced that its ShyTech display (which is only visible when needed), won the biggest prize in the Automotive Parts and Accessories category at the German Design Awards event.
