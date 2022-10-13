Continental Unveils New Connectivity Solution for Motorcycles, Doesn't Require a Phone

While most midrange and luxury passenger cars include as standard a direct connection of the vehicle with the internet, that’s not also the case with most motorcycles. Continental plans to change that with its recently unveiled Connected Infotainment Box.
The German automotive parts manufacturer just revealed the Connected Infotainment Box as a solution for motorcycle riders who want to avail of digital services without being connected to a smartphone. Some examples of services available include turn-to-turn navigation and stolen vehicle tracking.
Not relying on cell phones means users can go online faster while also saving the data volume and battery life on their smartphone. Continental boasts of having designed a complex combination of fully networked and compact hardware, high-performance software, and a powerful cloud backend, which are going to be provided either by the German company itself or by the bike manufacturer. The so-called Connected Infotainment Box will offer smartphone-independent rider-to-rider communication and over-the-air updates, with the latter being available to install directly and remotely via the built-in wireless interfaces.
Continental’s platform will also include optional features such as stolen vehicle tracking or Emergency Call for added safety.
With the Connected Infotainment Box, motorcycle riders will be able to enjoy a more comfortable riding experience that is more similar to what they have in their cars. The always-on solution offered by Continental will not just be available for high-end bikes but for all bike riders, as promised by Harry Krickl, Director of Sales, Motorcycles, and Off-Highway in Continental’s Commercial and Special Vehicles business segment.
The German automotive manufacturer plans to present its connectivity solution to the general public next month at the EICMA 2022 Motorcycle Trade Fair, which is scheduled to take place between November 8 and November 13 in Milan. Continental’s complete hardware and software platform will be showcased in Hall 9, Booth M60.
