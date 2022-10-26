Continental Drops the Detectable Jacket for Cyclists, Can Be Recognized by Your Car's AI

Continental and functional outdoor clothing manufacturer Urban Circus teamed up to develop the Detectable, touting it as the first jacket that can be recognized by the artificial intelligence (AI) of vehicles.
Designed for cyclists, pedestrians, scooter riders, and any other vulnerable traffic participants that are not using cars to get around, the Detectable jacket is meant to make the aforementioned feel safer on the road.
Cyclists and the likes are hard to spot by the human eye, especially during the evening/night. That’s exactly what the Detectable jacket is here to solve, claiming to be much more recognizable than conventional jackets/vests and also twice as visible for LiDAR and the camera sensors of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) monitoring the car’s surroundings.
What makes the Detectable such an efficient product are the reflective and fluorescent inserts in the jacket, which come in a “special arrangement”, as explained by Continental. These inserts in the patented Urban-RPrint fabric are detected faster by onboard cameras and LiDAR. Continental goes on to explain that the size and the position of these inserts were intentionally chosen “so that sensors can directly detect the silhouette of a cyclist or pedestrian”. The fabric is also coated with thousands of microglass spheres that can reflect light from vehicle headlights up to 300 m (984 ft) away.
Moreover, the Detectable is not just practical but also stylish, high-quality, and comfy to wear, and that is where the guys at Urban Circus come in, putting their expertise in the field to good use. The jacket is waterproof and breathable, wicking moisture caused by perspiration and keeping your skin dry, even when you’re involved in sweaty sports activities.
Continental’s Detectable jacket is unisex and is now available to order in all sizes (from XS to 2XL). It is priced at €235 (approximately $235). You can order it here.
