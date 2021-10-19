Commencal Announces Its 2022 Clash Kids Range for Young, Adventurous Downhill Riders

Andorra-based bike manufacturer Commencal makes some high-quality two-wheelers, from enduro to e-bikes, not only for adult riders but also for kids. The company recently announced its new Clash Kids series for young downhill enthusiasts and it’s definitely a step up from the 2021 lineup.
The 2022 Clash bike comes in four versions, depending on the wheel size you opt for, and all four platforms are great for both park rides or competitions. You’ve got the Clash 20, Clash 24, Clash Jr (with 26” wheels), and Clash XS (27.5” wheel in the front, 26” wheel in the rear).
Commencal boasts of the bike’s impressive handling and premium components and admits it focused on improving several aspects of the Clash Kids range.
All four versions come with a redesigned look and a new chassis. Their VPP (virtual pivot point) system is meant to improve the comfort of small riders and offer more sensitivity, while the frame’s flexibility was balanced to better serve children’s weights. According to Commencal, the new Clash Kids bikes also come with reduced bearing sizes and reduced tube profiles, with the frames being considerably lighter.
The Clash XS version is suitable for teenagers and smaller people. It is equipped with a 27.5” wheel at the front, offering excellent clearance and confidence in the saddle, while the rear is equipped with a 26” wheel, for a more playful feeling but with a great grip.
Both the Clash 20 and Clash 24 versions come with a Manitou Junit Pro fork, with 120mm of travel for the Clash 20 and 145 mm of travel for the Clash 24.
The Clash XS is equipped with a Fox 36 Performance fork with 170 mm of travel and the Clash Jr with a Fox 36 Performance fork with 160 mm of travel.
All the components in the bikes focus on providing a safe and fun riding experience for young riders. For instance, the ProTaper handlebar and grips are developed for little hands, while the crankset and cranks are suitable for shorter legs.
All four new versions of the Clash Kids bike are now available to preorder and are scheduled for release in the third quarter of 2022. Prices start at €2,800 (around $3,260) for the Clash 20 bike.
