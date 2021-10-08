Simple but Genius Bike Stand Is a Floor Space Saver, Lets You Store Your Bike Vertically

The BikeStow Up stand is both a practical and elegant solution to displaying your bike just like a prize, while also saving up space.
The most common problem with storing your bicycle indoors is the lack of space, especially when you’re dealing with small flats in which everything has to be carefully organized because every inch matters. In fact, that’s how it all started for the BikeStow Up.
Its creator, George Laight (who is also the founder of BikeStow, a U.K.-based family business that specializes in bike rack manufacturing), ran into the “lack of space” problem when he went to college and had to move into a small student flat. Enter the freestanding, vertical bike storage solution.
The BikeStow Up is designed for indoor use only and is great for anything from homes to offices, garages, flats, and so on. Its space-saving design even allows you to store your bike in your bedroom.
This versatile and completely free-standing bike stand comes only partially assembled, but BikeStow provides instructions on how to quickly install the rest of its components, headache-free.
Made of birch plywood and brushed aluminum (for its “v” sliders), the BikeStow Up is compatible with a variety of bikes that have up to 5-inch tires, from mountain bikes, to cross, road, fat bikes, and e-bikes. You can use the stand with bikes that have wheel sizes between 26” and 29”.
When you order the stand, you also get a rear panel for it, two-seat post cradles, two braces, two Allen keys, and several bolts. There’s also a strap available that goes between the front wheel and the bike’s frame, to stop the handlebars from turning.
While it was mainly designed to use less floor space, the BikeStow Up stand can be used both vertically and horizontally, depending on your needs and preferences.
The product is available to order on BikeStow’s official website and it starts at £100 (approximately $140).
