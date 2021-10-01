This Reflector Is Visible From Any Angle, Doesn't Mess With the Bike's Look or Performance

More on this:

1 This Anti-Theft Bike System Knows How to Put Up a Fight, Comes With Instant Alerts and GPS

2 This Bike Light Records Videos of Cars Passing You by, Holds as Proof in Court

3 This Bike Tail Light Keeps Drivers at a Distance and Makes the Road Safer

4 This Bike Light Can Automatically Warn Drivers They’re Getting Too Close

5 FARINA Is a Smart Bike Light That Can Be Controlled from Your iPhone