This Reflector Is Visible From Any Angle, Doesn't Mess With the Bike's Look or Performance

The German company that claims to have invented the world’s first film-based spoke reflector for bicycles is now back with a fresh model, which offers the same 360-degree visibility in an even smarter package.
Flectr boasts of having equipped more than 40,000 bikes with its smart reflectors and having won multiple awards for its safety concepts. The Munich-based manufacturer has been making bike accessories since 2014 and its reflectors have gained popularity all over the world.
For 2021, the company has a new model to make itself noticeable on the market and it is called the Flectr 360 Wing. It is a wheel reflector with 360-degree visibility so that no matter where the headlight of a car hits you, you will be easy to spot.
Standard reflectors are bulky, unappealing, and affect the performance of your bike’s wheel. In addition, they are not visible from all angles, which means your safety is still at risk in traffic.
The Flectr 360 Wing on the other hand consists of an extremely thin, high-grade micro prismatic film and comes with a trademark design that provides the largest possible reflection surface on the market, according to the Bavarian manufacturer. By wrapping the reflector around the rim from both sides, you get all-around visibility.
This reflector is compatible with any type of rim, from oval to square and hard-edged, from 26” and above, and with a maximum of 32 spokes.
There are many advantages to this reflector, starting with its weight of 0.03 oz (1 gram), its appealing design that doesn’t affect the look of your bike and ending up with its usefulness. The Flectr 360 Wing doesn’t require batteries, and by using this system instead of your standard, plastic-made reflectors, you get no drag and no dynamic imbalance, as explained by Flectr.
Moreover, this new version of the reflector is more elastic, making it easier to be applied on pretty much any type of rim.
You can find the Flectr 360 Wing bike reflector on Kickstarter where you can get one set for a pledge of at least $17 (€15). The estimated shipping date is November 2021.
