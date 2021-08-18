Raw Footage of Downhill World Champ Crashing Shows the Dark Side of Extreme Sports

4 Double Guinness World Record-Breaker Goes Alpine Biking on the Edge in Italy

Atherton is a downhill world champion and an expert in four-cross mountain bike racing, so confidence and riding skills are definitely not a problem for him. But even so, one of his recent Big Mountain projects took an unfortunate and unexpected turn for the pro. It all ended with him in the hospital for two weeks, due to a punctured lung and multiple broken bones.It happened during a downhill session on a challenging ridge when a small mistake caused him to lose control and violently crash and tumble down the mountain. An air ambulance was necessary for the paramedics to transport him to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and had a two-week stay. Luckily for the cyclist, he is recovering well and doesn’t appear to have any lasting damage.The entire scene was capture on camera and Gee made it publicly available without editing the footage to take the nasty parts out. Explaining why he did it, Gee says that it is important for him to show the reality behind such a project because editing the clip to get a clean run wouldn’t have been real. Gee adds that this way, people can also see that it wasn’t an impossible line to ride, even though it looked intimidating. In fact, the champ succeeded in riding every section of it several times.But even though he planned, prepared, trained assiduously, and had a great support crew by his side, when you are riding at the edge, nothing is 100 percent, as was the case this time.