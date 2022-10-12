Comedic Superhero El Chapulin Colorado Hits Rocket League Today

El Chapulin Colorado, the comedic superhero made popular by the Mexican television series that ran for more than 20 years between 1970-1993, is coming to Rocket League, developer Psyonix announced today.
Rocket League is not the first game that brings the superhero to its players and probably won’t be the last. Fortnite and Fall Guys have already introduced players to their own version of El Chapulin Colorado, and as one can expect, Rocket League will offer players its own take on the Mexican superhero.
As expected, a new El Chapulin Colorado Bundle is available for purchase in the Item Shop for 1000 credits, but everyone will also receive the Heroe Colorado Player Banner for free. Keep in mind that the El Chapulin Colorado Bundle will only be available for purchase until October 17.
The bundle includes the Mexican superhero’s Chipote Chillon Goal Explosion, as well as the Siganme los Buenos Decal, some wheels and a topper.
Players who just want or more of the items included in the bundle can get them without actually grabbing the bundle. Psyonix announced the El Chapulin Colorado Bundle will be available for individual purchase too.
In related news, Rocket League is getting another patch today that introduces new arenas like The Block (Hoops) and Farmstead (Spooky). Also, Neo Tokyo has been re-added to Online Playlists, and the “cage” ball indicator has been updated on multiple maps.
Besides new content, the update addresses more than a dozen bugs including one that would grand Honda Civic Type R Wheels to players who don’t own the Car Body. The good news is if you already have the Wheels without owning the Car Body, you may keep them. For the full list of changes, check out the patch notes on the game’s official website.
- Síganme los Buenos Decal
- Antenitas de Vinil Topper
- Más Rápido que una Tortuga Wheels
- Chipote Chillón Goal Explosion
