Rocket League Kicks Off Special Event for Soccer Club Fans, Offers Free T-Shirts

Rocket League players are blessed with new content almost every week. The free-to-play soccar game developed by Psyonix has its esports league of its own and dozens of collabs with renowned brands under its belt.
One of the many collaborations announced by Rocket League in the past involves the American professional soccer team based in San Diego, California: San Diego Loyal Soccer Club. Rocket League teamed up with that American soccer club earlier this year as the front-of-kit sponsor for the 2022 USL Championship season.
Today, Rocket League announced a continuation of the collaboration with a special event kicking off this week. During the event, Rocket League players will be able to purchase the in-game SD Loyal’s Always Loyal Bundle, featuring decals based on the team’s real Rocket League jerseys.
The special event kicked off on October 5 and will end on October 11, so players have less than a week to add the bundle to their collections. Speaking of which, the SD Loyal’s Always Loyal Bundle costs 500 in-game credits and contains the following items:
Keep in mind that if you purchase the bundle and don’t receive the “Vocal Local” player title, you should reset the game in order for the Player Title to be granted to your account.
In addition to the in-game event, Psyonix announced that attendees at the SD Loyal vs. New Mexico United match will receive a limited-edition Rocket League x SD Loyal shirt. The match between the two soccer teams will take place on Sunday, October 9.
On top of that, a special edition SD Loyal x Rocket League kit will also be released on-field as SD Loyal Players will wear the brand-new kits, featuring an orange and blue design matching the in-game San Diego Loyal (Special Edition) Decal. The special edition jersey will be available for sale online and in-stadium at the game.
- San Diego Loyal (Home) Octane Decal
- San Diego Loyal (Away) Octane Decal
- San Diego Loyal (Special Edition) Octane Decal
- San Diego Loyal (Siempre Leal) Octane Decal
- Charly Wheels
- San Diego Loyal Player Banner
- Vocal Local Player Title
