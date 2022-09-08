Rocket League Season 8 Brings Sovereign Heights Arena, Honda Civic Type R

Rocket League is heading to Sovereign Heights for the next season, developer Psyonix revealed this week. Along with the new Arena, Season 8 brings a new set of rewards that can be unlocked via the brand-new Rocket Pass, including the Honda Civic Type R.
Newcomers to Rocket League will find the new Sovereign Heights Arena in Online Playlists, Private Matches, and Free Play. Veterans, on the other hand, will now be able to get their rewards for their ranking in Season 7, so if you’re eligible they should drop for you as we speak.
More importantly, Season 8 brings painted versions of the Honda Civic Type R and Honda Civic Type R-LE, which got a new look courtesy to a process called EdgeLight. Thanks to the new treatment, the cars will feature a glowing visual effect to the trim.
Of course, these painted variants of the Honda Civic Type R can be found in Season 8 Rocket Pass Pro above Tier 70. Keep in mind that EdgeLight can’t be disabled on painted variants of the Type R.
Along with the new Sovereign Heights Arena, Season 8 adds Forbidden Temple (Day) to the Competitive Playlist rotation, while Starbase ARC (Aftermath) has been completely removed from all Online Playlists.
Players competing in Season 8 Tournaments can win various rewards, including the Sk8s Player Banner and the coal-powered Hibachi Topper. Thanks to the Black Market Tournament rewards, lucky players may unlock the Starliner Decal and Amplitude Goal Explosion items. Many other rewards are up for the taking this season, such as the Sprattle Boost, Big Cap Topper, Sapage Spray Goal Explosion, Wrapstar Decal, and Franko Fone Wheels.
Although there are already dozens of new items to collect right now, Rocket League's Season 8 has much more to show in the coming weeks. For example, a new Hoops Arena is set to arrive later this season, along with the annual Haunted Hallows event, plus a few more surprises, so stay tuned.
