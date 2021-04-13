Classic Moto Guzzi V50 III Takes a Stroll to The Aftermarket Treatment Center

2 Crashed Moto Guzzi 1000SP Spada Gets Second Chance at Life in Bespoke Form

The likelihood of coming across a modified V50 III that looks this good is rather slim. As such, we’ve nothing but love for Austria’s Horizontal Moto! 9 photos



The two-wheeled fiend is brought to life by a longitudinally mounted 90-degree V-twin mill, which packs four valves and a displacement of 490cc. At approximately 7,500 rpm, the air-cooled powerplant will deliver up to 48 ponies to a five-speed transmission. Ultimately, the engine’s force travels to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive, enabling the stallion to reach a respectable top speed of 106 mph (170 kph).



After cleaning up its main frame,



In terms of electrics, the team installed a custom wiring harness that powers a pair of bar-end turn signals and an aftermarket speedometer, as well as a new headlight module and an LED taillight. Next, the stock handlebar has been removed in favor of clip-on alternatives, while the standard wheels were enveloped in retro-style rubber on both ends.



Last but not least, rear suspension duties are taken good care of by premium shock absorbers that'll bring about a considerable improvement in the handling department. Horizontal Moto's gifted experts fiddled with V50's forks and triple clamps to achieve a level stance. Thanks to their outstanding makeover, the Guzzi you're seeing here will tip the scales at a mere 265 lbs (120 kg), which is 83 lbs (38 kg) lighter than its original counterpart.