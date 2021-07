Classic Jaguar Replicas XKSS Is Bite-the-Back-of-Your-Hand Gorgeous

Brought to prominence by Steve McQueen, the XKSS used to retail in the ballpark of £2,500 when it was brand-spanking new. A period-correct example currently goes for approximately £10 million ($14 million), which is why replica cars are the most affordable way of joining the XKSS club.Dressed in riveted aluminum by Shapecraft and completed by Phil and Oliver Cottrell of Classic Jaguar Replicas, chassis number 115797DN is one of those recreations. Offered with 2,540 miles (4,088 kilometers) on the Smiths odometer, the incredible-looking roadster features a mohair roof, fixed side windows, and performance internals for the 4.2-liter XK engine.Augmented with Mahle competition pistons, wide-blade connecting rods, a Fosseway high-torque starter, enlarged intake and exhaust ports, and semi-competition camshafts from Rob Beere Racing, the XKSS featured on Bring a Trailer breathes in through a trio of Weber 45 DCOE carburetors.Currently sitting on a high bid of $160,000 with nine days left, the British interloper sweetens the deal with a lightened flywheel, ProAlloy aluminum radiator, a factory-inspired header tank, automatic electric fan, and 12-gallon fuel tank. In true XKSS fashion, the row-your-own transmission comes in the guise of a Moss four-speed box that differs from the original through a quick-engage electric overdrive unit. The hydraulic clutch, Denis Welch Motorsport release bearing, and narrowed 3.31:1 rear end are worth mentioning too, along with adjustable coilovers as well as polyurethane bushings.Last serviced last year with fresh fluids, the XKSS is offered with a clean California title listing it as a 1962 Jaguar. As for the chassis plate that reads 115797DN, that corresponds to a right-hand-drive 1963 Jaguar MKII sedan.