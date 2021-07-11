5 Classic Jaguar E-Type Goes Electric in Time for Its 60th Anniversary

Classic Jaguar Replicas XKSS Is Bite-the-Back-of-Your-Hand Gorgeous

Based on the D-Type racing car that gave Jaguar three wins in a row at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the XKSS was produced in very limited numbers. Only 16 units were completed before the remaining nine chassis were destroyed in a fire. In March 2016, Jaguar announced a continuation series built to exact original specs at £1 million ($1.4 million) per unit. 53 photos



Dressed in riveted aluminum by Shapecraft and completed by Phil and Oliver Cottrell of Classic Jaguar Replicas, chassis number 115797DN is one of those recreations. Offered with 2,540 miles (4,088 kilometers) on the Smiths odometer, the incredible-looking roadster features a mohair roof, fixed side windows, and performance internals for the 4.2-liter XK engine.



Augmented with Mahle competition pistons, wide-blade connecting rods, a Fosseway high-torque starter, enlarged intake and exhaust ports, and semi-competition camshafts from Rob Beere Racing, the XKSS featured on



Currently sitting on a high bid of $160,000 with nine days left, the British interloper sweetens the deal with a lightened flywheel, ProAlloy aluminum radiator, a factory-inspired header tank, automatic electric fan, and 12-gallon fuel tank. In true XKSS fashion, the row-your-own transmission comes in the guise of a Moss four-speed box that differs from the original through a quick-engage electric overdrive unit. The hydraulic clutch, Denis Welch Motorsport release bearing, and narrowed 3.31:1 rear end are worth mentioning too, along with adjustable coilovers as well as polyurethane bushings.



Last serviced last year with fresh fluids, the XKSS is offered with a clean California title listing it as a 1962 Jaguar. As for the chassis plate that reads 115797DN, that corresponds to a right-hand-drive 1963



