Churchill's Nazi Daimler DB18 Drophead Coupe Goes Under the Hammer. Again.

31 Jan 2018, 12:40 UTC ·
by
What better time for an owner to sell his World War II memorabilia than in the aftermath of a recently-released war movie? Especially if that movie is Joe Wright's Darkest Hour and the memorabilia is a German-made car used by one of Nazi Germany's most prominent foes?
For the second time in less than 10 years, Winston Churchill's Daimler DB18 Drophead Coupe goes under the hammer at The London Classic Car Show, 15-18 February. The car was last sold in 2014, also in London, by RM Auctions.

The model being sold next month, chassis number 49531, is the one used by Britain's great leader for his political campaigns between 1944 and 1949. Back then, he would sit in the back of the car and practice his famous speeches on crowds via a loudspeaker system fitted on top of the car’s bonnet.

The DB18 Drophead has undergone significant restoration, the seller says, returning to its former glory. It is also the single surviving DB18 Drophead Coupe produced by Daimler.

“This very special Daimler not only has enormous provenance in the classic car circles as the only surviving DB18 Drophead Coupe but is also a car which played a major role in shaping the history of this county and, indeed, the world – it ticks all the boxes,” said Bas Bungish, Event Director for The London Classic Car Show.

The Nazis started manufacturing the vehicle in 1939, planning for an initial output of 23 cars. The start of the war dented their plans, and in the end, only eight had been produced before the Daimler factory was reduced to shreds in 1940. Five of the eight models went up in flames together with the assembly lines which gave them birth. It's unclear what happened to the other two.

The DB18 name returned in production after the war ended, seeing, in an ironic twist, a new version is introduced at the 1948 London Motor Show. From 1949, the BD18 changed its name into Daimler Consort.
