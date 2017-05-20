Chris Harris Drifts BMW M2 and 1M Coupe for Top Gear

The crazy hype surrounding both the BMW M2 and the older 1 Series M Coupe
has died down. But Chris Harris says he can pick the reviews he makes for Top Gear, and he wanted to make this comparison. And you know what? We really want to watch it... again.
Back when "New" Top Gear was in its infancy, Season 23, things weren't so great. There was a genuine power struggle going on and Hollywood celebrity Matt didn't have his metaphors working. In fact, he still doesn't. So it's videos like this one that kept the show going, despite what the critics said.
The M2 video is from Episode 5, the second-to-last one. It left a pleasant aftertaste that carried us over to Season 24, where Chris Harris finally got to play the major role we thought he deserved.
Getting back to the cars, we have to point out that the 1 Series M Coupe belongs to him. It's got a Stage 2 engine tune and a complete exhaust system from Akrapovic
, so it just managed to stay ahead of the M2 in a drag race.
Neil, the famous cameraman that goes with Harris everywhere, sprinkled the video with plenty of shots where the two baby M cars drifted in tandem on a wet course. This is gooey, sticky stuff that stays with you forever, the kind of stuff you'll watch again in 2021 when the M2 finally becomes cheap enough for you to afford.
Sure, the 1M and M2 don't have exotic engines, but the point about them not being real M cars is void. There's no rulebook that says you need an oil temperature gage and exotic components to enjoy a car. In fact, it's usually the passion of a small group of engineers that gets the ball rolling.
So what's the conclusion? Well, the M2 has great electric power steering, but the 1M is more engaging. Also, the newer car is better for long journeys, but you already knew that. Better buy both, if you can.