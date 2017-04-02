autoevolution
Alfa Giulia QV vs. BMW M3 vs. Mercedes-AMG C63 S Includes Drag Race and Drifting

 
The fight between the Giulia QV and its German rivals is not something that you want to see settled for good. After all, the entertainment value of a comparison like this is higher than ever.
So even though we've seen the trio of cars being compared by Motor Trend, Mat's review for Carwow got our attention. This is a comparison with a difference because the AMG Coupe with a sweet teal wrap just happens to belong to the Carwow CEO.

Because the C63 is the only one with a twin-turbo V8, people naturally expected it would win the drag race. However, it was the equally powerful Alfa Romeo that won the drag race, thanks to its 3/4 of a Ferrari California T engine.

In fact, the much heavier AMG model got humiliated in both the drag race and the 0 to 60 sprint test with a data logger attached. We believe that the problem is a loss of traction due to the slightly bumpy runway. The fact that the Mercedes wins the breaking test suggests the tires are actually in good condition, so we can't blame them for anything.

Carwow is supposed to be a sort of consumer advice website. Mat was probably hired for his charming personality and charisma, so it's surprising to see him driving like a hooligan. We've never seen him drifting quite like that before and wish all his future review would include "will it drift?" segments. The PR people might not like that, though.

Like Top Gear's Chris Harris, Mat believes the Alfa Romeo Giulia is the easiest to drift, even though he doesn't manage such a radical angle as in the other two.

But there's something bothering us with this review. These cars are so expensive that you don't buy them for the practicality of the sedan body (the Merc is actually a coupe, but you can have it as a sedan). So if all you're after a prestigious RWD car, the new Porsche 911 models are going to be faster and more fun. Mat will agree; he bought an old 911.

