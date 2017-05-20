autoevolution

First Lamborghini Centenario in the U.S. Arrives at Newport Beach

 
Lamborghini Newport Beach, one of the Nation's top exotic car dealers, has just received the first Centenario. She is made up entirely of exposed carbon fiber with a few tasteful accents in Blu Nethuns.
One eye is in the past with this car, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of Ferruccio Lamborghini's birth. However, all the technology that made it possible is modern, and customers were able to spec anything through the Ad Persona system.

The blue accents that the client wanted can be seen mainly in the lower part of the hypercar, though there are stripes on the roof, rear air intake, the lower portion of the rear movable wing and heat extractors.

In total, there will be 40 of these things, and we've already seen No.1/20 back in February. It was bright red, which shows you that every car might end up different. Lamborghini says all the U.S.-bound coupes are going to arrive by the end of the year.

Power comes from a naturally aspirated V12 producing 759 horsepower (770 PS) that allows the car to reach 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph (349 km/h). But all you're going to see in this delivery video is the Centenario slowly being unloaded. Nobody wants to damage something that's both gorgeous and worth $2 million. We still remember how much people hated the design during the unveiling, though.

“When Ferruccio Lamborghini began realizing his dream of creating the best supercars in the world, he wanted to reach a large audience through production, but he also wanted to keep the unique nature of limited-edition vehicles that clients are able to personalize to their own tastes and style. So celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Mr. Lamborghini’s birth with the Centenario, which is available in any conceivable variation through our Ad Personam program, is a fitting tribute to both his heritage and the brand’s future," said Chief Operator Officer of Automobili Lamborghini America, Alessandro Farmeschi.

