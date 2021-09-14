Chopped S15 Is the NASCAR-Ready Nissan Silvia We Never Got

There is something about Japanese cars that makes us feel all tingly inside. Hell, the world even has a dedicated acronym for some of these machines - JDM - used to describe cars we would have loved to have here in the U.S.
And there are few JDM cars as coveted as the Nissan Silvia, the sport coupe that has captured the imagination of American (and other) enthusiasts ever since it was introduced in Japan back in the mid-1960s.
Sure, there have been Silvias that were sold in America over the years, like the early S10 variant (known here as the 240SX), but the most coveted of them all, the S15, never made its way over here. And given how the oldest of the bunch is just 22 years old, we’re still some three years away until the 25-year import rule kicks in and opens the flood gates.
To make the wait worthwhile, digital designers have been keeping busy coming up with diverse interpretations of the Japanese beauty. The latest such exercise comes from a designer named Dom Höst, who likes to call himself altered_intent.
Last we heard of the guy was when he presented the Oldsmobile 442 Pirate Eye, but that’s a project based on an American machine, and we’re used to those. This time, his attention shifted to the S15, and this is what resulted.
The project does not have a name yet, and it is “still a work in progress,” a reality clearly stated by the lack of color on the digitally-added front and rear body parts. That means this is probably not the last time we’ve heard of this insane machine.
What we can see so far is a car with a chopped roof for no other reason than to “see what it would look like,” a bulging, massive hood and sculpted front elements, and wheels that are straight out of NASCAR.
Not a bad exercise at all, even if this thing is unlikely to get made in the real world. We can hardly wait though to see how it looks completed in the virtual one.
