Nissan Silvia "Boxy Boss" Rendered With Muscular Widebody, Brutish Side Exhaust

If you live in the U.S., you should expect to see more S13-generation Nissan Silvias than you used to, and since the sports car is a popular choice among tuning enthusiasts, you can consider this rendering a taste of things to come. 5 photos NHTSA ( National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ) or EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) regulations.



A standout shade, which can always come via a wrap and a set of custom wheels would be enough to set such a modern classic apart. But digital artist Yasid Oozeear (a.k.a. yasiddesign) is never one to settle for such a basic treatment.



As such, the pixel master has come up with a complex widebody treatment that takes the now-retro styling cues of the coupe into consideration, and it's easy to see how we came up with the moniker in the title.



The front apron is defined by three main elements, namely the massive splitter secured via a pair of rods, as well as the generous central air intake and the daytime running lights, joined by the LEDs adorning the custom badging sitting between the headlights. For the record, this area was covered from the factory.



An angular design was the way to go for the overfenders but the custom side bit that will draw the most attention involves the pair of exhaust tips sitting just before the rear wheels.



There's a complex side skirt treatment, with this approach paving the way for the posterior setup, which arguably makes for the most impressive side of the widebody transformation. From the generous diffuser, with its dive planes, to the "longtail," this neat aero work easily sets the



And yes, the machine's two-tone finish also deserves credit for the head-turner status of the Japanese toy.



