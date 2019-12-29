Chopped 1966 Datsun Sports Roadster Looks Amazing, Is Powered by Silvia 2-Liter

To be honest, we kind of forgot about the MG lookalike. In 1966, Datsun had this little 2-seat sports car under the Fairlady brand. It kind of looked like every British roadster of the time, but a builder called Japanese Classics took things much further with this 2019 SEMA debut.Inspired by the race cars of the 1960s, this chop-top has a lot of bespoke bodywork yet still feels OEM. You can blame that on careful execution and attention to detail.Custom fenders sport subtle flaring to deal with the lowered suspension. The lower front fascia is also new, while the chrome trim has been shaved and modernized. Carbon fiber door mirrors let you know this isn't the car Nissan put together, but the biggest attention-grabber is that tiny frameless windshield.The race-inspired Work Equip wheels have a 4-spoke cast center with a polished step-lip. For the paint, a custom shade was mixed, which reminds us of the first Nissan Silvia.Speaking of that, the Datsun's early 1.6-liter was replaced by an SR20DE 2.0-liter engine. It's the same one fitted to the Silvia S15 and comes with a bunch of goodies from legendary Japanese tuner Autech. It obviously needs new mounts, headers and more to fit the older car. All 200 horsepower is sent to the rears via a 5-speed manual while making retro sounds through a motorcycle exhaust.Seeing that it's exposed all the time, it's a good thing that the interior is just as nice. You have chopped vintage bucket seats with Moroccan red leather and woven black leather centers. Unique door cards and luggage will keep Nissan fans interested forever.