Choose Your Digital Prius Hero: Toyota GR Hybrid Hot Hatch or Wide AE86 Vibes?

This April was all about the Easter celebrations, but that does not mean people stopped working or having (virtual) automotive desires. And Toyota probably knew that very well, considering their pre-holiday prompts.
Just before everyone settled for the important celebration, the Japanese automaker wanted to make sure people have something from them to be thankful for, as well. So, they churned out the all-important pricing information about the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid, which has a standard AWD, 196 horsepower, and a 42 combined mpg (5.6 l/100 km) rating, starting from a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $27,970.
Sure, the Easter purchase plans might need to wait a little longer, as deliveries only start in June. Besides, there is also an important alternative to consider, as the same week also brought us the novelty of the 2023 Toyota Prius Prime plug-in hybrid’s starting MSRP. The five-door liftback of the fifth Prius iteration – aka the ‘Hybrid Reborn’ – is even more powerful (220 hp), can travel up to 44 miles (almost 71 km) on a single charge of its new 13.6 kWh battery, and is – of course – costlier, at $32,350.
Plus, do not forget about the ‘Dealer Processing and Handling’ fees for either, along with the fact that those are just the base grades that we were talking about. Still, both are quite enticing in their eerily similar ways, with the Corolla Cross now the smallest crossover SUV in Toyota’s U.S. lineup after the C-HR got the retirement papers. Meanwhile, the Prius is as quirky as ever but also a reworked hybrid that has rekindled the passion for the series that seemed doomed in the face of the impending EV revolution.
But why are we talking about both Corolla and Prius in the same (CGI) story, one might ask. Well, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has a way of mixing and combining them that just makes it impossible not to get your attention. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example, or two. First, Jim, the virtual artist known as jlord8 on social media finally escaped the bottomless pit of vintage-flavored CGIs, at least for a moment.
Thus, in between stuff like a Lancia Stratos ‘Utility,’ Ford RS500 Interceptor and RS 5.0 twins, Mustang Cobra Rallys, Dodge Grand Caravan SRT-10 and Intrepid Wagon family-oriented models, or even a ‘rally-bred’ Pontiac Grand Prix Hatchback – which sure need to be seen to be believed – he finally gave us something contemporary. And it is a crazy Toyota Gazoo Racing idea – which involved CGI-mixing the feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla and the all-new Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn.’ Well, the former sure looks like a $43k GR Corolla Circuit or even the $50k Morizo Edition, while the latter, hopefully, is a Prius Prime.
That way, the combination of these two would successfully result in a bonkers GR Prius PHEV Hot Hatchback! Well, if a traditional five-door hybrid is not to your liking, no worries, the real-world liftback was done with a great CGI service by Khyzyl Saleem, the virtual artist better known as the_kyza on social media. He is always a little late to the virtually slammed and digitally widebody party and has only now decided to share his CGI opinion on the Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn’ matters. It is a positive one, indeed, with a simple idea that harks back to AE86 vibes for the white/black apparition! So, which one is cooler?
