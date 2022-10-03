China’s Domestically-Produced Airliner Gets the Green Light, but There’s a Catch

More on this:

1 Air New Zealand Breaks the Ice With a Nonstop Flight From New York to Auckland

2 Federal Aviation Administration Issues Safety Directive for Some Boeing 777 Planes

3 The Largest Aircraft to Land at London City Is Embraer’s Next-Gen Jet, Powered by SAF

4 Boom Supersonic Unveils New Design for Their 1300 mph Airliner, It's Quiet and Sustainable

5 World’s Fastest Airliner Comes With $600 Futuristic Apparel for Supersonic Travel