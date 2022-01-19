China to Open a Sustainable Aircraft Recycling and Service Center, an Industry-First

Numerous sectors have followed the automotive industry sustainability trend, with alternative propulsion systems and fuels slowly making their way in various mobility areas. While vehicles themselves need to become green, sustainability is also about the production process and the entire lifecycle.
Airbus has proved to be one of the global pioneers of sustainable aviation, actively involved in developing and testing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)-powered aircraft, electric aircraft, and hydrogen storage systems for hybrid aircraft. A recent initiative confirms its leading role when it comes to sustainability – the company will open a sustainable aircraft lifecycle service center in China, a first not just for the country itself, but also outside of Europe.
This innovative service center, located in Chengdu, will cover 690,000 square meters (7,427,000 square feet) – a surface big enough to store up to 125 aircraft. This is where a wide range of services for various types of aircraft will be performed, from maintenance, upgrades, and conversions, to dismantling and recycling.
As the first sustainable aircraft service center in China, it will play an important part in supporting the country’s Green Industry strategy. It’s also the first of its kind outside Europe, hopefully, to be followed by similar ones in other parts of the world, in the near future. This is only the beginning for Airbus’ expansion in the region, with plans of becoming a leader on China’s aircraft second-life services market.
Establishing these types of recycling centers is a mandatory step for the aerospace industry, as “the green revolution” is slowly phasing out old, conventional fuel-based fleets. According to Airbus, this phenomenon is expected to grow significantly in China over the next two decades, and it’s most likely to become accelerated in Europe as well.
For now, Airbus has taken the first step by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the city of Chengdu and with Tarmac Aerosave, an expert in what it calls “eco-efficient” aircraft dismantling. A formal agreement will follow by the middle of the year, with the new center set to be launched by the end of 2023.
