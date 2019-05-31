autoevolution

Chief Engineer Expects A Very Different Toyota GR Supra For the A100 Generation

31 May 2019, 17:10 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Compared to the A80, the fifth generation of the Supra doesn’t tick all the right boxes. It’s hardly a Toyota given the CLuster ARchitecture, four- and six-cylinder engines, and ZF 8HP automatic transmission, but Gazoo Racing is proud of what came out of the partnership with BMW.
8 photos
2020 Toyota GR Supra Matte Storm Gray2020 Toyota GR Supra Matte Storm Gray2020 Toyota GR Supra Matte Storm Gray2020 Toyota GR Supra Matte Storm Gray2020 Toyota GR Supra Matte Storm Gray2020 Toyota GR Supra Matte Storm Gray2020 Toyota GR Supra Matte Storm Gray
If Toyota were to develop the Supra in-house and manufacture the car in the Land of the Rising Sun, the A90 would’ve arrived in 2021 according to chief engineer Tetsuya Tada. The man behind the Supra is also confident the A100 will happen at the right moment, but it’ll probably be different.

Tada-san is aware of the rising demand for autonomous technologies and EVs, but as mentioned beforehand, the chief engineer isn’t certain what kind of Supra the A100 will be. By the time Toyota rolls out the sixth generation, he’ll be at home enjoying retirement according to Japanese Nostalgic Car.

Codenamed J29 in BMW jargon, the 2020 Toyota GR Supra will become available with a six-speed manual in the near future. The Z4 already offers three pedals and a good ol’ stick, but only for the entry-level engine with fewer than 200 horsepower. A manual would’ve been a lot better in the Z4 M40i, which happens to be more potent than the most powerful GR Supra.

Built in Graz, Austria by Magna Steyr, the Japanese coupe with underpinnings from a German roadster is available in limited supply for the 2020 model year. The U.S. gets the inline-six turbo from the get-go for $49,990, packing 335 horsepower, adaptive suspension, an active differential at the rear, and launch control.

Launch Edition retails at $55,250 excluding destination, and that’s a lot of money for this type of vehicle. For reference, the C7 Corvette in Stingray flavor starts at $55,900 for the small-block V8 engine with 455 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque.

Even worse for Toyota, the Porsche 718 Cayman is $56,900 excluding destination charge. Care to guess how much the Z4 M40i costs in the United States? Make that $63,700, thank you!
Toyota GR Supra Toyota A90 Toyota Supra A100
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallTOYOTA Highlander / KlugerTOYOTA Highlander / Kluger Medium SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactTOYOTA Tacoma Double CabTOYOTA Tacoma Double Cab Midsize PickupAll TOYOTA models  
 
 