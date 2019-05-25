First Ever Moon Space Station Gets Serious as NASA Awards First Build Contract

2021 Toyota Tundra Rumored With TT V6 From LS 500, Hybrid System From LS 500h

As you’re well aware, the Tundra is the oldest full-size pickup truck on sale in the United States these days. Toyota came out with the second generation – codenamed XK50 – back in 2006. Somewhere along the road, the Tundra dropped the 4.0-liter V6 in favor of the 4.6- and 5.7-liter V8 engine options. 6 photos



Even though



At the beginning of 2018, the group vice president and general manager of Toyota in North America made it clear the Tundra is the highest priority for the Japanese automaker. The redesign has been in the making for quite a long time, and if the rumors turn out to be true, Toyota might be tempted to utilize a V6 with forced induction as the range-topping powertrain.



An “inside source” told



The tipster expects the Tundra Hybrid to “produce in the neighborhood of 450 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque while getting 30-plus miles to the gallon.” By comparison, the LS 500h is capable of 33 mpg on the highway while the LS 500 outputs 416 horsepower on 91-octane gasoline.



