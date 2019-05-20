Toyota Hits Back at Trump Over Being Deemed a National Security Threat

Late last week, the White House issued a proclamation about the impact of auto imports on section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, saying they pose a serious national security threat. The document suggested changes to automotive import ruless as a way to diminish the threat.

Calling the Proclamation a major setback for American consumers, Toyota says the document released by the White House is a message that its investments are not welcome in the country, and that the contributions made by its 475,000 employees are not valued.



A limitation of imports, says the carmaker, would have the opposite effect of what is desired, and will not create more jobs or stimulate the economy.



"These artificial limitations would reduce consumer choice and impact all automakers since vehicle parts used in U.S. manufacturing are sourced from around the globe," the carmaker stressed in a statement.



"If import quotas are imposed, the biggest losers will be consumers who will pay more and have fewer vehicle choices."



Still fighting at the top of the sales charts each year with much larger auto group Volkswagen,



Losing even a fraction of those sales would be a hurdle nearly impossible to overcome.



