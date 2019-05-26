Irmscher Boosts the Opel Insignia GSi To 280 PS

2020 Toyota GR Supra Matte Storm Gray Is Exclusive To Japan

To whom it may concern, the anime-inspired looks of the disappointing GR Supra would be improved by an invisible cloak option. The lucky 24 will be announced during the Nurburgring 24-hour race towards the end of Jun 2019, and as expected, the Matte Storm Gray comes with the inline-six turbo from BMW. Based on the RZ trim level, the special edition requires a special painting process that takes more time to complete than the paintwork of the bone-stock model.Want to know something even more curious about the Matte Storm Gray? Save for the paintwork, nothing else is special about the car. And if you’re the type of person who doesn’t regard the GR Supra as a successor to the Supra from the 1990s, that’s even worse for Toyota and Gazoo Racing The problem with the GR Supra is that it’s too much Z4 for the hardcore enthusiast. Adding insult to injury, BMW beat Toyota with the introduction of a six-speed manual option for the 2.0-liter turbo in entry-level specification. As if those weren’t enough to spoil the hype, the GR Supra doesn’t even have an engine option to match the Z4 M40i (382 horsepower in the United States and 369 pound-feet of torque).There’s no denying Toyota will come up with a go-faster model at some point in the future, probably in 2020 for the 2021 model year. But nevertheless, it’s no Supra without the 2JZ or a Toyota-developed engine. Taking into consideration the limited production allocated for 2019 for the 2020 model year, it’s hard to understand what the GR Supra is trying to prove.To whom it may concern, the anime-inspired looks of the disappointing GR Supra would be improved by an invisible cloak option.