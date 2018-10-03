Bright Red 2020 BMW Z4 Drops its Soft Top in Paris

In German, zukunft is the word for future. It also the word that inspired BMW in naming the line of roadsters it started making in 1989. And it might well be the perfect word to describe the new generation Z4.

24 photos



The car will hit the streets in March 2019, for prices that are yet to be announced. But we do know all the other details of the hottest roadster of the year.



The new Z4 will come with three engine variants. The entry level is the 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline (197 hp) fitted on the sDrive20i. The same unit, used on the sDrive30i, develops 258 horsepower. Both engines are controlled via an eight-speed Steptronic transmission.



BMW’s top of the line offering for the Z4 is the M40i, powered by a gasoline 3.0-liter six-cylinder, mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission. The unit develops a total of 340 horsepower.



Another big change, when compared to the previous version of the Z4, is the larger trunk capacity. BMW said it increased the cargo space by 50 percent, a feat not easily achievable considering the fact we are talking about a roadster after all.



Future customers of the Z4 will get it with the full suite of modern technologies: BMW’s new Operating System 7.0, the infotainment system with voice controlled-assistant, Connected Navigation, and even smartphone control features - only for NFC-capable Samsung smartphones.



The new Z4 comes to fill a two-year gap in BMW roadster offering. In 2016 BMW decided to stop producing the model due to declining sales, and it might not have changed its mind hadn't been for the marriage with Toyota, which spawned a Z4 that is roughly the same car as the upcoming Japanese Supra.