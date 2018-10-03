2019 BMW X5 Shows Luxurious Interior in Paris

After tons of spyshots and teasers, the Paris Motor Show finally brings us the 2019 BMW X5. Now in its fourth generation, the SAV (Sport Activity Vehicle) is more of a luxury proposal than before, focusing on the needs of the family owner.

24 photos



Despite the increase in size, the luggage capacity has dropped by a mere 10 liters, with this currently sitting at 640 liters or 1,860 liters with the rear seats folded. And that's because most of the extra space has gone to the rear seat area, while the access is also easier.



And while the upcoming



The dashboard of the newcomer packs a more airy feel, with fewer buttons. The more minimalist style comes thanks to the latest iDrive system. As 12.3-inch screen controls many features thanks to click, touch, gesture and voice inputs.



As for the instrument panel, which is well integrated with the said display, this features a 12.3-inch customizable display, while the largest head-up display ever offered on a BMW is also here.



The Germans have paid attention the negative feedback regarding the lack of rugged terrain capabilities of the X5. And while a snorkel is not an official accessory yet, the optional air springs can now help the vehicle vary its ride height by 80 mm.



Then again, the suspension is also better suited for road use, as the said air suspension also comes with active rollbars, which, as reviews have shown, do a very good job at keeping body roll under control through the bends.



In the powertrain department, the best news to date comes from the gas-electric front.



While the previous X5 hybrid featured a four-cylinder gas engine and a limited electric system, things have now changed. The upcoming 2020 X5 xDrive45e iPerformance mixes a 3.0-liter straight-six with more serious electron juice sipping hardware. The gas mill delivers 282 hp, while the electric motor packs 110 hp, with the overall output of the system sitting at 389 hp and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque.



A larger lithium-ion battery pack allows for a more generous all-electric range, which sits at 80 km (50 miles). Note that these specs cover the European model, while the X5 xDrive45e iPerformance will also be offered in the US.



Facing stiff competition from models like the Audi Q7, the Mercedes-Benz GLE, the Porsche Cayenne and the Volvo XC90 and even the new, more plush



However, with BMW having sold over 2.2 million units since the first model rolled off the production line in 2000, the newcomer has a strong heritage to build on. From the exterior styling to the cabin details, the new X5 has made a slight upmarket leap. The said bits define a shell that's longer, wider and taller.Despite the increase in size, the luggage capacity has dropped by a mere 10 liters, with this currently sitting at 640 liters or 1,860 liters with the rear seats folded. And that's because most of the extra space has gone to the rear seat area, while the access is also easier.And while the upcoming BMW X7 is a veritable seven-seater, the X5 still comes with this option.The dashboard of the newcomer packs a more airy feel, with fewer buttons. The more minimalist style comes thanks to the latest iDrive system. As 12.3-inch screen controls many features thanks to click, touch, gesture and voice inputs.As for the instrument panel, which is well integrated with the said display, this features a 12.3-inch customizable display, while the largest head-up display ever offered on a BMW is also here.The Germans have paid attention the negative feedback regarding the lack of rugged terrain capabilities of the X5. And while a snorkel is not an official accessory yet, the optional air springs can now help the vehicle vary its ride height by 80 mm.Then again, the suspension is also better suited for road use, as the said air suspension also comes with active rollbars, which, as reviews have shown, do a very good job at keeping body roll under control through the bends.In the powertrain department, the best news to date comes from the gas-electric front.While the previous X5 hybrid featured a four-cylinder gas engine and a limited electric system, things have now changed. The upcoming 2020 X5 xDrive45e iPerformance mixes a 3.0-liter straight-six with more serious electron juice sipping hardware. The gas mill delivers 282 hp, while the electric motor packs 110 hp, with the overall output of the system sitting at 389 hp and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque.A larger lithium-ion battery pack allows for a more generous all-electric range, which sits at 80 km (50 miles). Note that these specs cover the European model, while the X5 xDrive45e iPerformance will also be offered in the US.Facing stiff competition from models like the Audi Q7, the Mercedes-Benz GLE, the Porsche Cayenne and the Volvo XC90 and even the new, more plush Volkswagen Touareg (this is debatable), the new X5 has a difficult task on its hands.However, with BMW having sold over 2.2 million units since the first model rolled off the production line in 2000, the newcomer has a strong heritage to build on.