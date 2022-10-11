Chevy V8-Powered 1971 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Is the Perfect Halloween Project

The Toyota Land Cruiser J40 was a blatant copy of the Jeep CJ, but it was so good that it made history. This 1971 FJ40, which is the designation for the U.S.-bound model, has a nice surprise under the hood, cementing its American ties.
Toyota launched the Land Cruiser J40 in 1960 as a traditional, body-on-frame off-roader that copied the successful Jeep CJ. Slightly larger than the Jeep, the Land Cruise J40 proved better than its American brethren, which is why Toyota kept it in production for 24 years. Considering the Land Cruisers built in Brazil, the production actually lasted until 2001, which is truly impressive.
The FJ40 we’ve found on Bring a Trailer is a U.S.-bound model, built with a short wheelbase and two doors. It has a hardtop, which means it’s an FJ40V model, and the seller refurbished it after purchasing it as a project in 2018. The FJ40 is still listed as a project, although it’s almost complete. It’s because it still needs a few things to make it roadworthy, like the lights and the windscreen wipers. The gauges are also non-functional, but that should not be of any concern regarding roadworthiness.
The Land Cruiser starts and drives smoothly and looks in very good condition. The original engine was swapped with an aftermarket Chevy V8 powerplant, complete with a Holley carburetor and an Edelbrock intake manifold, air-filter assembly, and valve covers. Unfortunately, the seller doesn’t know what type of engine it is or what performance it is capable of.
The off-roader is finished in orange, which makes it the perfect Halloween project. The front and rear bumpers were installed in May 2019, and the seller reports that weather seals are missing. The Land Cruiser is equipped with manually locking front hubs, and the 15″ alloy wheels are mounted with 31×10.5″ Powertrac Powerover M/T tires. Power is routed to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. This fine Land Cruiser FJ40 project is now live on BaT.
