Chevy OBS Race Truck With ZL1 Muscle Drag Races Pontiac GTO, Blows Its Doors Off

These days, automakers steer clear of delivering road-biased performance trucks, with showroom offerings being focused on off-road sprinting. And since enthusiasts haven't lost their love for the former type of bed-gifted machines (if anything, it has only increased), the aftermarket is more than glad to help. Case in point with the 1993 Chevrolet C1500 we have here, a recently completed build that likes to terrorize muscle cars at the drag strip.

6 photos