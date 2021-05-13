Chevy OBS Race Truck With ZL1 Muscle Drag Races Pontiac GTO, Blows Its Doors Off

These days, automakers steer clear of delivering road-biased performance trucks, with showroom offerings being focused on off-road sprinting. And since enthusiasts haven't lost their love for the former type of bed-gifted machines (if anything, it has only increased), the aftermarket is more than glad to help. Case in point with the 1993 Chevrolet C1500 we have here, a recently completed build that likes to terrorize muscle cars at the drag strip.
Referred to as the OBS (Old Body Style), the fourth-generation Chevrolet C/K, which the original Silverado replaced in the late 90s, enjoyed the kind of asphalt-devouring derivative mentioned in the intro. We're referring to the 1990-1993 454SS, which saw the 1500 receive a 7.4-liter V8 producing 255 hp and 405 lb-ft (549 Nm) mated to a four-speed automatic.
Yep, the output numbers were different back then, but the truck, which tipped the scales at about 4,420 lbs (2,005 kg), could complete the quarter-mile run in the high-15s range.
Well, the monster we have here features one of the sweetest powertrains to have ever come out of Chevrolet's hands—the C1500 received the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 and ten-speed automatic from a Camaro ZL1, thus becoming one of the sweetest street builds we've discussed in a while.
Completed by Missouri-based Killer Performance for Justin Keith (a.k.a. Stangkilr Productions), the project sees that LT4 V8 receive custom bits that push the output to 800 hp at the rear wheels, E85 setup included.
The Chevrolet pickup truck, which has naturally received the ZL1500 nickname, has descended onto the prepped surface, where it currently puts all that power down via 20-inch Nitto 555R2 rear tires—emphasis on the present time, since we may see the truck gifted with even more drag-friendly rubber.
As is the case with any proper project, the key target is consistency, and it seems the Golden Bowtie restomod has no problem delivering one 10-second pass after another. Now, as you'll notice in the first YouTube clip below, a modern Pontiac GTO was unfortunate enough to line up next to the ZL1-swapped C1500.
The fifth-gen Poncho has its 6.0-liter LS2 V8, which produces 400 hp and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of twist in factory form, doped with a shot of nitrous, while "talking" to the strip via Hoosier racing slicks. However, these mods weren't nearly enough for the muscle coupe to give the Chevy a hard time.
And if you'd like to zoom in on the details of the ZL1500, the nearly two hours of the second clip should have you covered.
