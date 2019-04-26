autoevolution

Chevy Invests In Bowling Green, Adds 400 Jobs To Support C8 Corvette Production

We’re closer and closer to the July 18th reveal of the C8 Corvette, the first ‘Vette with the engine in the middle and a dual-clutch transmission. Bowling Green closed for a little while in 2017 for re-tooling, but following millions of dollars in investments, the plant gears up to assemble the sports car that Zora Arkus-Duntov used to dream about when he was at General Motors.
More than $900 million have been invested in Bowling Green since 2011, and 400 hourly jobs will be added at the Kentucky-based plant in support of the C8 Corvette. That translates to adding a second shift, which means that General Motors has high expectations from the mid-engined successor.

“The Corvette’s iconic status owes so much to the men and women of Bowling Green, where it has been built exclusively for almost 40 years,” declared, Mary Barra. “This is the workforce that can deliver a next-generation Corvette worthy of both its historic past and an equally exciting future,” added the chairman and CEO of General Motors, “and today’s announcement gets us one step closer to its reveal on July 18th.”

Bowling Green is also the place where Cadillac builds the 4.2-liter LTA for the CT6. Known as the Blackwing, the twin-turbo engine develops between 500 and 550 horsepower plus 553 or 627 pound-feet. Chevrolet is expected to build upon this engine for the Corvette as well, and there’s also talk of a hybridized twin-turbo V8 with close to 1,000 horsepower.

In the first instance, the C8 will be motivated by the 6.2-liter LT2. An evolution of the LT1 in the C7, the small-block V8 with the Z51 Performance Package is expected to develop 500 horsepower. An eight-speed DCT comes standard, and no, Chevrolet won’t offer a three-pedal setup.

Various reports put the retail price of the newcomer between $60,000 and $70,000 before destination. Given that the seventh-generation model starts at $55,900, the pricing seems right considering the additional complexity of the C8 Corvette.
