Chevrolet FNR-X Concept Debuts in Shanghai, Looks Production-Intent

 
19 Apr 2017, 13:02 UTC ·
by
This year's edition of the Shanghai Auto Show has left us feeling like we're not important. Stunning concepts have been coming out left and right, but most are aimed squarely at the Chinese consumer.
From the biggest producer of consumer goods, China has graduated to the biggest car market. And this Chevrolet concept, called FNR-X, looks like it wants to come out and play with the Audi Q3.

It's not an Opel, and it's not based on something they make in America. But it is the second concept to wear the FNR name, after the futuristic statement they made two years ago. Both share the double-feature headlights, but that's about where the similarities end.

The design direction clearly mirrors those taken by the Lexus NX and Toyota C-HR, two crossovers that have received a lot of praise for their design. It's got pronounced yet angular shoulder lines that lead to a Sportback-style trunk. Some features will have to be removed if the FNR-X is ever to reach production, such as getting rid of the coach rear doors. But as things stand, this concept makes the Trax look like a boring potato salad.

“The Chevrolet-FNR is one of Chevrolet’s most forward-thinking concept cars, truly exemplifying the brand’s passion for innovation and ingenuity,” said Alan Batey, GM executive vice president and president of GM North America and Global Chevrolet. “The FNR-X builds on the design and technology showcased on the original FNR concept and embodies the belief at Chevrolet’s core that anything is possible.”

The powertrain is a PHEV setup that can switch between electric power and combustion. But there are only two driving modes: V (Versatility) and S (Sport). The crossover has adaptive suspension as well. It can adapt not only the damping, but also the ride height. The two drive modes influence the active aero of the car.

When the going gets tough, the FNR-X calls on its all-terrain driver assistance system for semi-autonomous operation in whatever conditions.

If that stuff doesn't make it into production, we're still hopeful to see some of the funky screens the. There's a hexagonal one on the dash, a couple more on the console and even displays on the air vents.
