Lynk & Co Unveils Concept Sedan Concept In Shanghai, It's Called 03

 
18 Apr 2017, 11:10 UTC
by
Lynk & Co has organized its big launch on its domestic market, which takes place during the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show.
The idea for this brand, officially announced several months ahead of the event, was to reveal a close-to-production vehicle in Europe, and another creation in China. The second model from Lynk & Co is called 03, and it is a sedan that looks like it should be reworked before it gets to the market.

As their press release remarks, Lynk will offer a lifetime warranty and free connectivity on every car they make. This unique offer is part of an aggressive market strategy meant for the local market, but it is unclear if it will be replicated in export markets.

Before you get excited about an automobile with a lifetime warranty, try to keep in mind that Lynk & Co’ products are meant for ride sharing. With that objective in mind, the company was supposed to do something to ensure that all customers will get a car that operates accurately every time they get behind the wheel.

Most likely, the fleet of shared vehicles will be maintained by dealers in the area where it is deployed. With careful coordination, the marque could have the chance of reducing downtime to a minimum with its future fleet of cars meant for sharing. The other part of the aggressive strategy planned by the company involves offering free connectivity on every car.

The decision does make sense in a vehicle that will require a permanent Internet connection, which made this benefit an unexpected plus for clients of these automobiles.

Lynk & Co’ representatives have not explained why the 02 model has yet to be showcased before an audience, but it looks like it inspired the creation of the 03 Sedan.

The sedan seen in the photo gallery appears to be an original design, but it is not the most beautiful product in the segment if you ask around our newsroom. Then again, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
