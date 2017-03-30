2018 Lynk & Co 02 Sedan Prototype Spied For The First Time, Here's A Look

Lynk & Co
, the brand with one of the most uninspired names in the car business, is testing a second model.
In spite of not launching a product on the market yet, the Chinese
at Lynk are well funded by their parent company, Geely
, and they can afford to test several types of vehicles at the same time.
The second prototype from this brand is a sedan, and it is currently named “02,” probably because of the brand’s number scheme.
As you can see, the prototype was being tested in Scandinavia, and it was spotted just as it was entering the safety of a complex. The latter is a partner for multiple global brands, and it was evident that Geely would decide to test its cars where other companies do their trials.
Unlike other car companies, Geely wants to start with Ride-sharing and car-sharing embedded into the roots of the firm. That will mean that each model will be designed to be eligible for use by several people without them having to meet to exchange keys and information.
The prototype is fully camouflaged, and it does not reveal any distinctive design traits. Instead, it looks like a regular sedan of the compact or mid-sized class, without any particular attributes.
It would be nearly impossible for Lynk & Co or anyone else, for that matter, to reinvent this body style, so there’s no reason why having a “classic-looking” sedan is something inappropriate.
Lynk & Co is not the first business to go into the car-sharing
and ride-sharing ideas, but it will be the first to offer a car with these possibilities deeply entwined in its models.
As it appears, the Chinese corporation already has two cars in the oven so that it may have different packages available for its future clients.
The first model offered by Lynk & Co
, an SUV
currently referred to as the 01, will be launched in China in Q4 2017. The sedan is expected to reach the same market in 2018, while other models would probably be launched at a later date. Both will be based on Volvo's CMA platform, meaning that the 02 sedan will actually be a Volvo S40 in disguise.