autoevolution

Lynk & Co Has a New Concept, It Looks Like They Saved The Best for Shanghai

 
7 Apr 2017, 15:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
Lynk & Co, the car brand started by the Chinese at Geely, has had one of its creations leaked on the Internet.
It may have been intentional, or it can be an honest mistake, but it is too late for them to back down now. Adamsky Management first published the concept's photos, and the images went around the world from there, as things usually do when they are accidentally released on the Internet.

The vehicle in question is a concept car that was prepared by Lynk & Co for the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. It is a four-door model that probably previews the company’s sedan, but it looks far from production-ready if you look at these images.

While this automaker has already presented a concept vehicle in front of the media, it appears that its leaders have decided to apply a “save the best for last” policy with its concepts.

We are surprised at how neat the 02 Concept from Lynk & Co has been made to look, and we are sad that we cannot see this in the flesh.

The production model is a four-door model that will share its underpinnings with the upcoming Volvo S40, as CarAdvice notes while referring to the CMA platform. That product is already being tested, as our spy photographers have revealed, but it is evident that the Chinese brand will not attempt to launch a car that blends two eccentric types of doors in a single automobile.

Instead, we expect conventional doors on Lynk & Co’s sedan, while this concept is something to grab attention on the floor of the Shanghai Auto Show.

From that point of view, it makes sense for Lynk & Co to keep this exhibit under wraps, as the SUV will be launched in China, the country where it will begin to be sold ahead of the rest of the world.

While we understand why a vehicle like this cannot be manufactured and sold at a reasonable price these days, we can only hope that we will live to see a production car with doors like these available from an affordable brand. Who knows, maybe Lynk & Co will be the company that accomplishes that feat.
LYNK LYNKCo concept 2017 Shanghai Auto Show China ride sharing
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78