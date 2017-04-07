Lynk & Co Has a New Concept, It Looks Like They Saved The Best for Shanghai

Lynk & Co, the car brand started by the Chinese at Geely
, has had one of its creations leaked on the Internet.
It may have been intentional, or it can be an honest mistake, but it is too late for them to back down now. Adamsky Management first published the concept's photos, and the images went around the world from there, as things usually do when they are accidentally released on the Internet.
The vehicle in question is a concept car that was prepared by Lynk & Co for the 2017 Shanghai
Auto Show. It is a four-door model that probably previews the company’s sedan, but it looks far from production-ready if you look at these images.
While this automaker has already presented a concept vehicle in front of the media, it appears that its leaders have decided to apply a “save the best for last” policy with its concepts.
We are surprised at how neat the 02 Concept from Lynk & Co
has been made to look, and we are sad that we cannot see this in the flesh.
The production model is a four-door model that will share its underpinnings with the upcoming Volvo S40
, as CarAdvice
notes while referring to the CMA platform. That product is already being tested, as our spy photographers have revealed
, but it is evident that the Chinese brand will not attempt to launch a car that blends two eccentric types of doors in a single automobile.
Instead, we expect conventional doors on Lynk & Co’s sedan, while this concept is something to grab attention on the floor of the Shanghai Auto Show.
From that point of view, it makes sense for Lynk & Co to keep this exhibit under wraps, as the SUV
will be launched in China, the country where it will begin to be sold ahead
of the rest of the world.
While we understand why a vehicle like this cannot be manufactured and sold at a reasonable price these days, we can only hope that we will live to see a production car with doors like these available from an affordable brand. Who knows, maybe Lynk & Co will be the company that accomplishes that feat.