Chevrolet Corvette "Sharp Shooter" Shows Clean Look in Quick Rendering

Coming across the C4 Corvette sitting before us might just trigger an alert in your brain - the Chevy looks stock and at the same time... it doesn't. That's because we're dealing with a rendering portraying a custom slab of America that's as discreet as they get.
As Boris van Brakel, the digital artist behind the work explains on Instagram, the concept behind the visual adventure was simple: no heavy customization. However, the pixel master managed to achieve quite a lot with his slight touches and that's because he stayed true to the spirit of the original for this one.
To be more precise, the factory wheels of the C4 Chevrolet Corvette, which fans affectionately call salad shooters, were redefined, being turned into three-piece units. To be more precise, the factory wheels of the C4 Chevrolet Corvette, which fans affectionately call "salad shooters" were redefined, being turned into three-piece units. And we were obviously inspired by the said nickname, coming up with the moniker in the title above.
The styling of the rims has been maintained, but the rivets involved by the said construction have been added, while the hardware now involves generously-sized lips with a mirror-like finish. Oh, and it looks like the new shoes are larger than the factory 17-inch units.
The said lips now barely clear the factory arches and that's because the vehicle has been brought as close to the road as possible - given the extreme setup, we're likely dealing with an air suspension on its "pose" setting.
Of course, with most of the real estate behind covered in a shade of brown, those rolling goodies stand out even more.
And it's worth mentioning that the pixel project sitting before us is somewhat similar to a real-world build we discussed last February. Sure, the Corvette we zoomed on back then is a member of the C3 generation, but this talks to the road via modded C4 wheels. As such, the centers of the wheels were removed and mixed with 18-inch BBS deep-dish hardware, which are linked to the vehicle via air springs.
To be more precise, the factory wheels of the C4 Chevrolet Corvette, which fans affectionately call salad shooters, were redefined, being turned into three-piece units. To be more precise, the factory wheels of the C4 Chevrolet Corvette, which fans affectionately call "salad shooters" were redefined, being turned into three-piece units. And we were obviously inspired by the said nickname, coming up with the moniker in the title above.
The styling of the rims has been maintained, but the rivets involved by the said construction have been added, while the hardware now involves generously-sized lips with a mirror-like finish. Oh, and it looks like the new shoes are larger than the factory 17-inch units.
The said lips now barely clear the factory arches and that's because the vehicle has been brought as close to the road as possible - given the extreme setup, we're likely dealing with an air suspension on its "pose" setting.
Of course, with most of the real estate behind covered in a shade of brown, those rolling goodies stand out even more.
And it's worth mentioning that the pixel project sitting before us is somewhat similar to a real-world build we discussed last February. Sure, the Corvette we zoomed on back then is a member of the C3 generation, but this talks to the road via modded C4 wheels. As such, the centers of the wheels were removed and mixed with 18-inch BBS deep-dish hardware, which are linked to the vehicle via air springs.