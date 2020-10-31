Chevrolet Corvette C8 "Grip Monster" Rendering Has Fat Tires, Widebody to Match

A lot of people will look at the latest generation of the Chevrolet Corvette and think it's perfect. Religious people will tell you only God is while those with no imaginary friends will tell you nothing is - the idea is that, no matter who you listen to, as good as it undoubtedly is, the C8 Corvette is not perfect.
Not yet at least. The current Stingray version is just the beginning as Chevrolet has plenty of other more exciting monikers in store. ZR1 or Z06 are the first names that spring into mind as they are traditionally bound to the Corvette name, but the real cherry on top is likely to be the Zora.
Also called "the most powerful Corvette of all times", this beast is expected to pack 1,000 hp and all-wheel-drive thanks to the addition of an electric motor for the front axle. If rumors turn out to be true, they will only confirm what a great platform the C8 is and what great things can be done with it.
While we sit and wait for Chevrolet to come good on all of the promises it never really made, others are keeping themselves busy with making their own version of the perfect C8 Corvette. Daniel Händler's version is intriguing, to say the least, and it all comes down to those fat tires.
Normally, when you see a performance vehicle with a widebody kit, it also gets a lowered suspension that further enhances that ground-hugging sensation the flared everything gives you. Not this C8, though, which, if anything, seems to have had its ground clearance boosted.
Why? Your guess is as good as any, but it does give it a more robust look. It makes the Corvette seem stocky, as if it's nothing but condensed muscle. The wider stance is visually cancelled by the huge gap between the road and the car, and yet we find the overall aspect surprisingly pleasing.
Viewed from the front, the only obvious mods of this CGI C8 are the extended wheel arches that cover those wide Michelin tires. At the rear, though, there's a lot more going on than at the other end. For starters, the wing is much larger, but the real treat here are the C7-like quad-exhausts sitting in the center of a very aggressive-looking air diffuser.
Factor in the colors and it's obvious we're looking at a representation of the upcoming Corvette C8 Z06, Chevrolet's track-focused version of its iconic sports car. All we can say is wrong wheel-tire combination, but apart from that, we'd definitely be on board.
