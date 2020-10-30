A Corvette C7 Must-Have: ACS Composite’s Waterfall Storage Compartment

The EKOOTER Foldable e-Scooter Is Ridiculous, Practical and Cute

So, if you own a Corvette C7 and you drive it as much as possible it would be a great idea to get a Waterfall Storage Compartment so you can travel in style while keeping your cabin clean, having everything neatly organized and within reach. The seventh-generation Chevrolet Corvette debuted in 2013 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit and was an instant success. Close to 200,000 of them were produced in the five-year lifespan of the model and they all have little to no storage space in the cockpit.An ingenious solution is offered by American manufacturerComposite, which manufactures a series of aftermarket upgrades for cars like the Corvette and Camaro.Among these is the brilliant Corvette Waterfall Storage Compartment, which is extremely well designed and extremely useful to store your essentials within reach.Although most sports cars offer limited storage space, the C7 Corvette has a decent trunk that is rated at 15 cu- ft. (425 liters), which – unless you have the Convertible version – is more than enough for a suitcase or two but it can be extremely annoying to get out of the car and start searching inside the trunk whenever you need something.That is where the clever storage compartment comes in handy. It can be easily fitted behind the seats, creating a barrier between the cabin and the trunk, while also offering easy-to-access storage.To install it all you need to do is remove the T40 screws from the Corvette factory tie-downs, angle the product into the trunk position behind the seats and screw it down into the tie-downs.As easy as that! Now you have two useful cubies you can reach into and store your everything, from passports, maps, detailing products, firearms (if it is legal to do so where you live), or a change of clothes.If you are interested in this marvelous product, you have to consider that, although it is designed to perfectly blend with the car, it does not come in your car’s color as standard.For $1,349 you get the waterfall storage compartment in a dark gray primer finish, with its surface being sanded down and primed twice so all you have to do is take it to a professional painter to match it to your car.Painted versions are also available, but they cost an extra $200 and are limited to seven original C7 paints, among which are Artic White G8G, Torch Red GKZ, or Racing Yellow GC6.There is also a Carbon Flash Metallic Black topcoat that is the same color used on most of the C7 trim pieces, such as the hood insert, front grille, and rear diffuser panel. Moreover, a genuine GM C7 Badge is available in Chrome or Carbon Flash Black.So, if you own a Corvette C7 and you drive it as much as possible it would be a great idea to get a Waterfall Storage Compartment so you can travel in style while keeping your cabin clean, having everything neatly organized and within reach.

